Canisius hockey to face Minnesota in NCAA first round

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius Golden Griffins men's hockey team is set face the number-one overall seed Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Fargo Regional of the NCAA hockey championship on Thursday night at 9 P.M.
The announcement came on selection Sunday that these two teams will play in their second all-time meeting at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota in the first round of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship.
The Golden Gophers are seeking their sixth national championship while the Golden Griffs are just entering into their second NCAA berth. Canisius head coach Trevor Large said that now that the wait is over, it's time to work.
"It's nice to know obviously where we're going, who we're playing," Large said. "There was excitement from after the game to try to figure out what that's gonna look like and obviously we got a chance to be on the selection show. That's what every player wants, our staff too. Now that it's over, it does bring an element of excitement and focus and now we know where we're going and who were playing. So we can get back to what we're doing, so to speak, and go back to work."
The winner of this matchup will then advance to the regional final on Saturday to face either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State.
