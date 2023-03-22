Canisius hockey holds practice in Fargo before first-round NCAA tournament game

The Canisius men's hockey team held practice in Fargo, N.D., on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the big game on Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius College men's hockey team held its first practice in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the big game against Minnesota on Thursday night.

This first-round game against the one-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers counts as the Griffs' second overall NCAA tournament appearance in program history and just their first since 2013.

"They are ready," Canisius coach Trevor Large said. "We have been sticking to a process that's been successful for us."

The team held practice in Fargo earlier Wednesday, and Large and some players met with the media afterward to talk about his team and what this experience has been like so far.

"No matter who we play our structure is solid but the guys are so committed to play for each other and together that it makes it difficult for opponents to get through us," Large said. "If we stick to those things that we've been successful with, and that's just one of them, I think no matter who we play, it's difficult to get a lot of scoring chances against us."

"We're a pretty physical team and we play very tight together, so that system will help us against anybody, and it just so happens that it's gonna be against Minnesota on Thursday."

Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday night at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.