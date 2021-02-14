Canisius defeats Quinnipiac in back-to-back games

The Golden Griffins improved to 5-3 with a 89-70 win against Quinnipiac on the road.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Senior Majesty Brandon led the Golden Griffins with 17 points to a 89-70 win against Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Canisius shot 50% from the field on the road improved to 5-3 overall and 5-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Full recap and game stats from the #Griffs 89-70 victory at Quinnipiac are now online.



“The Final Buzzer” is presented by @StratFS.



📰 https://t.co/YyIeHUFtUH#MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/Q2QtfDjdUF — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) February 14, 2021

This marks the fourth consecutive win for the Golden Griffins, who claimed the series sweep.

Next Up: Canisius at Fairfield on February 19-20

Scoring leaders:

Jordan Henderson, 13 points

Jacco Fritz, 13 points

Ahamadou Fofana, 8

Malek Green, 8

Akrum Ahemed, 8

Siem Uijtendaal, 8

Majesty Brandon scored 17 points off the bench as the Golden Griffins coasted to victory at Quinnipiac. pic.twitter.com/SJPI4LIO6P — WGRZ (@WGRZ) February 14, 2021

Head Coach Reggie Witherspoon’s on Canisius' win:



“I thought we played reasonably well today – happy with the effort and energy for sure, but we know we still have a few things to work on moving forward. Our guys stayed locked in throughout. With Quinnipiac, they shoot the three so well, you have to keep giving them less and less time and space to get shots off. In the beginning of the game, they were driving and making some really difficult two-point baskets. So give them credit for their fight, but as the game wore on, I think we forced them deeper into the bench, and we were able to use our size at the guard position to make things tougher on them.”

“Both of these games this weekend saw us get great contributions from everyone. The guys who came off the bench made impactful plays and kept us flowing. That’s a tremendous energy boost for everyone. With this being the second game of a back-to-back without playing for a while, we really tried to spread out the minutes across the lineup, and we were able to do that because when guys came into the game, they were locked in, and they hit the floor running.”