BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canisius Golden Griffins knocking off Manhattan College at home on Sunday afternoon in men's basketball action.

In their 77-70 win, Canisius (8-14) saw a team effort on offense with Jordan Henderson finishing with 19 points, Armon Harried scoring 17 points, and Xzavier Long with 16 points.

The Golden Griffs' win came at a good time as they snapped a four-game losing streak.

Up next, Canisius is at Marist on Saturday night at 7 p.m.