Canisius College hockey game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the same day, the Canisius men's basketball team had a game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, the school's hockey team called off a game, citing Atlantic Hockey health protocols.
The Golden Griffins were scheduled to face Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers at 7 p.m. at HarborCenter.
No make-up date was immediately announced.
The two teams had played Saturday night in Rochester, with RIT winning that game 3-2. The Tigers scored all three of their goals in the first period to take command early.
Jami Virtanen and Max Kouznetsov scored second-period goals for the Golden Griffins. Virtanen's goal came on the power play.