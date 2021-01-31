Canisius College hockey game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Golden Griffins were scheduled to face Rochester Institute of Technology at 7 p.m. at HarborCenter. No make-up date was immediately announced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the same day, the Canisius men's basketball team had a game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, the school's hockey team called off a game, citing Atlantic Hockey health protocols.

The two teams had played Saturday night in Rochester, with RIT winning that game 3-2. The Tigers scored all three of their goals in the first period to take command early.