Canisius softball loses NCAA Regional opener to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Canisius College softball team dropped its NCAA Regional opener to No. 14 Florida 10-1 on Friday, and will try again on Saturday evening.

By the time the Griffs scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded fielder's choice scoring Sam Weber, the Gators already led Canisius, 8-0.

The Gators one-hit the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions, but Canisius will move onto the losers bracket to take on Wisconsin, which lost to 2-1 in Friday's earlier regional game to Georgia Tech, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Canisius punched its first ticket to a Regional since 2009 last Saturday, winning the MAAC Tournament with a 4-0 win over Siena.

Sophomore outfielder Christie McGee-Ross drove in the walk-off win against Iona to head to that conference championship game.

Coach Kim Griffin said before the trip to Gainesville, Fla., that she is confident in her team, not just on the diamond.

"They can go as far as they want on the softball field and in life," Griffin said.