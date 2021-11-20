Canisius falls at Cleveland State; Fritz has double-double

Siem Uijtendaal led the Golden Griffins (0-4) in scoring, knocking down 7 of 14 shots and finishing with 18 points. Malek Green added 15 points.

CLEVELAND — Jacco Fritz scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Canisius men's basketball team lost 80-70 at Cleveland State on Saturday afternoon.

Siem Uijtendaal led the Golden Griffins (0-4) in scoring, knocking down 7 of 14 shots and finishing with 18 points. Malek Green added 15 points.

D'Moi Hodge provided a spark for Cleveland State (2-2). He scored a game-high 27 points in 29 minutes. He made 11 of 15 field goals, which included 3 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Chris Greene added 15 points for the Vikings, who led 45-34 at halftime and shot 57.4 percent from the field (31 of 54).