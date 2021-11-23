Bulls, Felisha Legette-Jack take down Syracuse, 88-79

Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack beat her alma mater Syracuse in the first Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, 88-79
Dyaisha Fair led all scoring with 34 points, while Summer Hemphill added 28 for the Bulls on the way to their win.
“We came here to win and to learn and we certainly learned a lot of lessons through this whole process," Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We see the talent that's in front of us and our dreams are still there, but we know that we have a lot of work to do. But it's more than basketball it’s about the things outside of basketball that you have to get cleaned up. This is just going to help us along the way as we fight towards March.”
The Bulls are now 2-2 on the season, while the Orange are 2-4.
Both teams started the game well, as Buffalo held a 23-22 advantage after the opening period thanks to nine points from Summer Hemphill, who surpassed 1,000 career points in Sunday’s game. The Bulls opened a 42-33 lead following a layup from Loren Christie, but the Orange battled back to cut the deficit to one at 45-44 after Chrislyn Carr’s 3-pointer right before halftime.