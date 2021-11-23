Bulls, Felisha Legette-Jack take down Syracuse, 88-79

“We came here to win and to learn and we certainly learned a lot of lessons through this whole process," Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We see the talent that's in front of us and our dreams are still there, but we know that we have a lot of work to do. But it's more than basketball it’s about the things outside of basketball that you have to get cleaned up. This is just going to help us along the way as we fight towards March.”