UB men, Canisius women eliminated from conference basketball tournaments

College hoops tournaments are underway and UB's season ended in the final seconds of the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament.

CLEVELAND — After going undefeated in the month of February and really looking like a team who could make a deep run in the conference tournament, the University at Buffalo men's basketball team's season is most likely over after a 70-68 loss to Akron in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

UB's shot to go dancing in the NCAA tournament is over, but the team could still qualify for the NIT tournament.

The Bulls' game went down to the wire. After Akron was fouled with four seconds left, giving the Zips two attempts at the free throw line, which were both good, Buffalo was left with a full-court drive to tie or win. The Bulls elected for a deep 3-point shot, but it was off the mark.

The Canisius women's basketball team was also eliminated Thursday in its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference loss to Manhattan, 61-49.

After a close first half, the Golden Griffs only had five points in the third quarter and couldn't complete the comeback in the final 10 minutes.

The Niagara women were able to pull off the victory in the finals seconds of their quarterfinals games, beating Siena 60-59.

Angel Parker led the Purple Eagles with 16 points.