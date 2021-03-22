x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

College

Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops West Virginia

Syracuse advanced to face second-seeded Houston in a Midwest Regional semifinal.
Credit: AP
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) gives a thumbs-up after Syracuse defeated San Diego State 78-62 in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach’s 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Syracuse past third-seeded West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament.

Jim Boeheim’s Orange got the better of another legend, Bob Huggins, in the second March Madness meeting between coaches with at least 900 Division I victories.

Huggins won No. 900 when West Virginia beat Morehead State in the first round on Friday. Boeheim got his 982nd at Huggins’ expense.

Syracuse advanced to face second-seeded Houston in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

Sean McNeil scored 23 points to lead the Mountaineers.

    

Related Articles