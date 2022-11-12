x
College

Screen scores 15 points, helps Bucknell knock off Niagara 68-50

Xander Rice scored 14 points and had four steals for the Bison (2-0). Noah Thomasson scored 12 points for the Purple Eagles (0-2).
Credit: AP
Niagara head coach Greg Paulus talks with Noah Thomasson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. Ohio State won 84-74. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Andre Screen scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Bucknell beat Niagara 68-50 on Saturday night in men's basketball.

Xander Rice scored 14 points and had four steals for the Bison (2-0). Elvin Edmonds IV shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Noah Thomasson scored 12 points for the Purple Eagles (0-2).

Up next, Bucknell plays Tuesday against Saint Peter's on the road, while Niagara will take on Central Arkansas on Friday.

