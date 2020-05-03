BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure beats Saint Joseph's 89-73

Justin Winston and Dominick Welch scored 20 points apiece as Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 89-73 at home. Cameron Brown led the Hawks with 21 points. The Bonnies complete the regular season Saturday night at St. Louis.

Canisius beats Marist 85-69

Majesty Brandon had 23 points as visiting Canisius beat Marist 85-69. Jordan Jones led the Red Foxes on Wednesday night with 19 points. Canisius wraps up its regular season Friday night at home against Niagara.

Niagara loses to Siena 77-55

Elijah Burns had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Siena won its eighth straight game, rolling past visiting Niagara 77-55. Donald Carey added 12 points for Siena. Jalen Pickett had 10 points and 12 assists. Manny Camper had nine points and 14 rebounds. Justin Roberts scored 15 points and James Towns added 13 for Niagara. The Purple Eagles conclude the regular season Friday night at Canisius.

UB beats Akron 76-61

UB won its fourth straight game Wednesday, beating the Zips in Akron 76-61. Freshman Dyaisha Fair was the game's top scorer with 26 points. Theresa Onwuka had 16 and Adebola Adeyeye had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls. UB completes its regular season Saturday afternoon at home against Kent State.

