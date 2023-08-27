ASU football announces self-imposed postseason ban for 2023 season, reports say

The program chose to sanction itself over violations committed under former coach Herm Edwards, ESPN reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University on Sunday announced a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2023 season, choosing to sanction itself over violations committed under former coach Herm Edwards, ESPN reports.

"Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season," athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement to ESPN. "In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."

The self-imposed postseason ban means ASU will not play in any bowl games in the 2023 season.

The NCAA began investigating ASU in June 2021, looking into allegations that former defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who also served as the school's recruiting coordinator, helped create a culture in which rule-breaking was rewarded.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Arizona State will self-impose a bowl ban for 2023, per ESPN sources. Early @espn story here. https://t.co/wSVwXbGKtO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2023

