Harried leads Griffs to win over Coppin State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Armon Harried matched a career-high with 22 points, Jacco Fritz made a free throw with 1 second remaining, and the Canisius men's basketball team beat Coppin State 76-75.

Jordan Henderson made a 3-pointer for Canisius (2-4) that tied the game at 75 with 36 seconds to play. Jesse Zarzuela missed a 3 on the other end before Fritz made the first of two free throws.

Harried hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Malek Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Henderson finished with 10 points and Fritz added eight points and eight rebounds.