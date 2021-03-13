9 seed Iona beats Niagara 70-64 in MAAC semifinal

The Purple Eagles finish the season 9-11. Isaiah Ross, the MAAC’s leading scorer, was held to four points on 1 of 9 shooting and made eight turnovers.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Asante Gist scored 19 points with five assists and Iona defeated Niagara 70-64 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Dylan van Eyck added 14 points for Iona, which has won five in a row, including three in the post season. Nelly Junior Joseph added 13 points and nine rebounds.

