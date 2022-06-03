x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Gauff, Pegula advance to women’s French Open doubles final

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS, N.Y. — Coco Gauff now has a chance to leave Roland Garros with two trophies.

The 18-year-old Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 26-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On Sports Today: June 3, 2022