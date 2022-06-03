Gauff, Pegula advance to women’s French Open doubles final

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend

PARIS, N.Y. — Coco Gauff now has a chance to leave Roland Garros with two trophies.

The 18-year-old Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 26-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.