Coaches, parents frustrated unvaccinated cheerleaders won't be able to compete in the state championships

Some of the coaches are now offering a solution so the girls can compete.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As it gets closer to March 5, frustration grows.

"Cheerleaders never get the recognition that's deserved. It's a sport, it's hard. I mean, these girls break bones, and they're just pushed to the wayside once again," said Alicia Colello, mother of a cheerleader at Starpoint Central Schools.

All of it stemming from a vaccine mandate over at Rochester Institute of Technology, where the state cheerleading championship will be held.

The requirement is preventing some athletes from competing with their team.

A spokesperson for RIT says: "RIT has implemented procedures in our venues to protect our students, faculty, staff, and visitors regarding our facilities. We do not plan to make changes at this time to our vaccination rules. There are no repercussions regarding the contract. We have offered multiple times to allow the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) to cancel its contract with RIT and change the venue without penalty."

Parents such as Nicole Malczewski, whose daughter is a cheerleader at West Seneca East, want a solution fast.

"Absolutely, it can be an easy fix. How about we change the venue?" Malczewski said.

NYSPHSAA's executive director Robert Zayas released this statement:

“The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) is a membership led organization. The Executive Committee, the representative governing body of NYSPHSAA, met on Wednesday, February 2nd in regular session. After lengthy discussion pertaining to championship locations, there was no support to adjust the locations or formats of championship events. To be proactive, NYSPHSAA released Championship Protocol in early September to ensure all member schools and teams were aware that championship events would be held in the scheduled venues, in accordance with any of the host venue’s COVID protocols.”

Coaches tell 2 On Your Side they weren't formally notified until the middle of November, after they had already picked teams.

"We're in the same position either way and we just qualified for states last Saturday," said Amber Rector, varsity coach at Clarence High School. "One, it's wrong. We weren't notified in September. And two, what do they want us to do? Kick off unvaccinated athletes? I'm pretty sure that goes against everything we're taught to be as coaches.

Meanwhile, the upcoming state boys and girls basketball championships, held at two different venues will not require the vaccine.

"It's hard as a parent to see your daughter upset after the last two years of living like this and then having to go through now this. It's terrible. They've worked way too hard. Every school, not just my daughter, every school," Colella said.

Instead, coaches would like to see NYSPHSAA do a revote to eliminate spectators and give all girls the chance to compete.

They believe RIT would agree to it after accommodating previous events with under 400 people and staggered sessions.

"We know RIT will be accommodating. We just need NYSPHSAA to be accommodating so all kids can attend," said Taine Braunscheidel, assistant varsity coach at Clarence High School.

"What's important is we get the athletes with their foot in the door in the building so they can compete," Rector said.

West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak also released this statement: