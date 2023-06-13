x
Clarence Red Devils Girls Flag Football team bring home regional win

This was New York's first season of flag football.
Credit: Viewer submitted

CLARENCE, N.Y. — We are celebrating some of Western New York's high school athletes, specifically the Clarence Red Devils girls flag football team.

On Monday night, the team won the Far West Regional in the first ever season of flag football in the state. 

They beat Section V's Canisteo-Greenwood 39-0.

Last year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, or NYSPHSAA, approved a pilot program for girls flag football. 

Teams in Buffalo and Rochester were funded by the Buffalo Bills. The other teams across the state are being funded by the New York Jets and New York Giants. 

Now that the sport is going to stay, schools need to fund their own teams.

Around 50 teams participated in the pilot program last year, and more than 150 were expected for this year.

