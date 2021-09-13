Chippewa hosting Bills Block Parties through the season

After the success of 'Playoffs On The Patio' event last year, Chippewa businesses are hosting a block party once a month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you enjoyed the Chippewa Alliance's Playoffs On The Patios last year, you'll be happy to hear about plans to continue the experience.

Coming off the success of last year's event, Chippewa businesses are coming together for Bills Block Parties on Chippewa once a month during the season, with the first one on this Sunday.

Soho, 67 West, Rec Room, Local Kitchen & Bar, Buffalo Taphouse, and Bottoms UP came together to plan a game day viewing party with their new event company.

“Last year's Playoffs On The Patios was a huge success.” Chris Ring, partner at Rec Room said, “Hundreds of people came to Chippewa for a great game day experience. Now that everyone on the block has reopened we wanted to create some opportunities that can give all the businesses down here a little extra boost in business after being closed for so long and we couldn’t think of a better way to do that than by hosting these Bills Block parties.”

The block parties will feature two 15 foot LED video walls, a live DJ for commercial breaks, a live halftime show, as well as food and drink from Labatts and Bocces Pizza.

If you would rather be inside, you can watch the game at participating bars and still access food and drink specials from Labatts, Patron, Crown Royal, Tanqueray, and Red Bull.

The block parties will take place on the following dates:

Sunday, Sept 19 vs. Miami, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct 10 vs. Kansas City, gates open at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 14 vs. New York Jets, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec 26 vs. New England, gates open at 11:30 a.m.

You must be 21 years or older to participate. Standing room general admission tickets are $10 and tables for 10 people can be reserved for $250 including the entry fee. There is no charge to go into the bars and restaurants.