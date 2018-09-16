CHARGERS VS. BILLS - New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER

After the Bills defense forced a punt on the Chargers first drive of the game, the Bills continued to struggle on both sides of the ball. Philip Rivers made them pay for their mistakes on special teams as well with a 10-yard TD pass to Mike Williams. Melvin Gordon later ran for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 14-0 lead. The Bills, relatively speaking did move the ball more effectively with Josh Allen in the game making is first regular season start. They benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct call that extended a drive that led to a Stephen Hauschka 43-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

After the Hauschka field goal made it 14-3, the Chargers went 75-yards in five plays capped by Rivers to Gordon for 9-yards his second TD of the game givng Los Angeles a 21-3 lead.

© 2018 WGRZ