CHARGERS VS. BILLS - New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER

After the Bills defense forced a punt on the Chargers first drive of the game, the Bills continued to struggle on both sides of the ball. Philip Rivers made them pay for their mistakes on special teams as well with a 10-yard TD pass to Mike Williams. Melvin Gordon later ran for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 14-0 lead. The Bills, relatively speaking did move the ball more effectively with Josh Allen in the game making is first regular season start. They benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct call that extended a drive that led to a Stephen Hauschka 43-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

After the Hauschka field goal made it 14-3, the Chargers went 75-yards in five plays capped by Rivers to Gordon for 9-yards his second TD of the game givng Los Angeles a 21-3 lead. Los Angeles continued to dominate with a 12-play 81-yard dirve capped by Rivers to Melvin Gordon again, this time for 2-yards and a 28-3 lead. Allen responded by hitting Zay Jones for a 57-yard gain on the ensuing drive that led to a Stephen Hauschka 40-yard field goal. Chargers lead 28-6 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Bills offense shows signs of life with Allen leading an eight- play 75-yard dive capped by a Chris Ivory one-yard TD run to make it 28-13 Chargers. The Bills defense fed off that momentum and forced an LA punt, and on the ensuing drive, Buffalo's Jerry Hughes sacked Rivers on 3rd and 7, giving Allen and the Bills offense a drive start at the Charger's 42-yard line. Allen tried to move the Bills into field goal range, but was picked off while under pressure on third and long and decided to force the ball rather than throw it away. Chargers lead 28-13 after three quarters.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Chargers put together a long drive, but the Bills defense forces a punt and the offense starts from deep in its own territory. Josh Allen promptly threw his second interception of the game giving the Chargers the bal at the Buffalo 13. The Chargers add a field goal to take a 31-13 lead.

Josh Allen connects with Kelvin Benjamin for a touchdown to make the score 31-20 with 38 seconds remaining. The three yard touchdown is the first TD pass of Allen's career.

The Bills drop to 0-2 on the season as they lose to the Chargers 31-20, The Bills are at Minnesota next Sunday afternoon.

