BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton is thinking about more than just hockey after his friend and former teammate suffered a "cardiac episode" Tuesday night.

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during Tuesday's game against the Ducks.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement.

Hutton said he found out about the incident from Sabres defenseman Colin Miller who texted him last night.

"He told me what happened so I texted Colton Parayko [Blues defenseman] and he kind of filled me in a little bit," Hutton said. "At that point they still didn't know and he said he was kind of still shook up obviously and that's all he said. It's obviously pretty scary stuff."

Before signing with the Sabres, Hutton was teammates with Bouwmeester in St. Louis having spent two years with the Blues and still has a ton of respect for him.

"He was a guy, I think just as a friend too just the ultimate pro," Hutton said. "He takes unbelievable care of himself and obviously that shows, you see a guy getting the Cup first that's kind of the ultimate respect in hockey and a guy I think the whole hockey world shakes up."

This incident certainly puts things into perspective for some as Hutton reflects on the important things in life.

"We spent time at their house with their kids, he's got three little girls at home and we'd go over there for dinners all the time and stuff like that so you start thinking about the bigger picture," Hutton said. "Hockey's just a sport, there's a lot more to life than that."

RELATED: Victor Olofsson, Kyle Okposo could return to Sabres lineup Thursday night

RELATED: Sabres edge Red Wings 3-2

RELATED: Sabres ticket prices plummet during team's free fall