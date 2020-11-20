Cardinals QB Kyler Murray files trademark for 'Hail Murray' following last-minute touchdown win over Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rubbing salt in the wounds for Buffalo Bills' fans. Thanks, Kyler Murray.
Following their last-minute win over the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray filed a trademark for the term, "Hail Murray."
Murray filed it on Monday, November 16, not even a full day after their 32-30 win over the Bills.
To secure the win, Murray threw a game-winning, last second, Hail Mary touchdown to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins while he was surrounded by three Bills defenders - Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
The trademark filed states that "Hail Murray" would be used for clothing apparel including: baseball caps, knitted caps, beanie caps and caps being headwear, beanies, hoodies, shirts, shorts, sweatpants, sweatbands, tank tops, athletic shorts, graphic t-shirts, gym shorts, long-sleeved shirts, and short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirts.