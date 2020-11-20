x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray files trademark for 'Hail Murray' following last-minute touchdown win over Buffalo Bills

Murray filed it on Monday, November 16, not even a full day after their 32-30 win over the Bills.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, center, free safety Jordan Poyer, right, and strong safety Micah Hyde, left, defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rubbing salt in the wounds for Buffalo Bills' fans. Thanks, Kyler Murray.

Following their last-minute win over the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray filed a trademark for the term, "Hail Murray."

Murray filed it on Monday, November 16, not even a full day after their 32-30 win over the Bills.

To secure the win, Murray threw a game-winning, last second, Hail Mary touchdown to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins while he was surrounded by three Bills defenders - Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

The trademark filed states that "Hail Murray" would be used for clothing apparel including: baseball caps, knitted caps, beanie caps and caps being headwear, beanies, hoodies, shirts, shorts, sweatpants, sweatbands, tank tops, athletic shorts, graphic t-shirts, gym shorts, long-sleeved shirts, and short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirts.

Related Articles