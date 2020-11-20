Cardinals QB Kyler Murray files trademark for 'Hail Murray' following last-minute touchdown win over Buffalo Bills

Murray filed it on Monday, November 16, not even a full day after their 32-30 win over the Bills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rubbing salt in the wounds for Buffalo Bills' fans. Thanks, Kyler Murray.

Following their last-minute win over the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray filed a trademark for the term, "Hail Murray."

To secure the win, Murray threw a game-winning, last second, Hail Mary touchdown to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins while he was surrounded by three Bills defenders - Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.