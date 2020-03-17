Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has agreed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Phillips just finished a breakout season for the Buffalo Bills, where he played in 16 games, starting nine and finishing with a career-high 9 1/2 sacks. The Bills revived Phillips' career by claiming him off waivers after he was released by the Miami Dolphins, shortly after getting into a sideline argument with an assistant coach. Phillips fills a big need for Arizona's defense, which gave up the most total yards in the NFL last season.