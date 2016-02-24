The Stanley Cup has made its way to Washington, DC.



The Washington Capitals landed at Dulles Airport around 5pm Friday with the championship trophy in tow.



Two fire engines sprayed water atop the Capitals' plane as it carried the team to a taxi point on the tarmac.



Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin then walked the cup down stairs, before hopping into one of two buses with the rest of his team.



After that, the team made there way to Arlington County where they were greeted by fans on the street.

