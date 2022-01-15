Golden Griffins women fall at home to Fairfield

Canisius will start a three-game road trip on Thursday, heading to New Jersey to square off against Saint Peter's.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sophomore guard Dani Haskell posted a Canisius-best 10 points for her 11th consecutive game scoring in double figures, but it wasn't enough as Fairfield went on to grab a 73-37 victory over Canisius in MAAC women's basketball action.

Fairfield opened the second half on an 8-3 run while Canisius (2-12) scored seven unanswered points in a span of 1 minute, 56 seconds before the Stags netted 23 of the game's next 27 points.

