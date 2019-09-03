Canisius is on to the MAAC tournament semifinals for the first time since 2014.

The Griffs rallied and erased a 12-point second half deficit to force overtime and beat Manhattan, 69-65 in the MAAC quarterfinals.

Jabril Faulkner led the way with a team-high 20 points. He scored eight of those in overtime. Jalanni White, Takal Molson and Malik Johnson also ended with double-digits in the game.

Canisius, the number two seed will now play either Quinnipiac (three seed) or Monmouth (six seed) in the semifinals on Sunday night at 8:30 pm. They play their quarterfinal game on Saturday.