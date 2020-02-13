LEWISTON, N.Y. — Raheem Solomon made his only two free throws with 31 seconds remaining to help Niagara close out Canisius 69-66.

His free throws gave the Purple Eagles a 67-66 lead. Malik Johnson turned it over on Canisius' following possession, the ball was passed out to Justin Roberts who converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

Following the Golden Griffins' timeout, Scott Hitchon missed a 3-point attempt with 10 seconds left.

Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and threw it out to Jordan Henderson with four seconds remaining and his 3 attempt was off to end the game.

RELATED: Moore leads Purple Eagles over Canisius

RELATED: Reggie Witherspoon on Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Griffs, Purple Eagles lose on the road