The Griffs pick up their fifth-straight win behind a career high 29 points from Malek Green at Fairfield.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Malek Green had a career-high 29 points as Canisius beat Fairfield 80-69. Green shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc. He added nine rebounds.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points for Canisius, which earned its fifth consecutive win.