ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - E.J. Crawford scored 25 points, tying his season high, and seventh-seeded Iona beat Canisius 70-60 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. Crawford made all 10 of his foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Washington added 24 points with six rebounds and Tajuan Agee scored 10 with seven rebounds for Iona. The Gaels advance to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter's on Thursday. Corey Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins, Malik Johnson scored 13 with six assists and Armon Harried scored 12.