Canisius women's basketball coach Scott Hemer stepping down

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After three seasons as the head coach of the Canisius women's basketball team, Scott Hemer announced he is stepping down for "personal health reasons," according to a press release from Canisius College's athletic department.

“Going through a year like we all just experienced forced everyone, myself included, to reassess many things. For me, I kept coming back to my personal health and my family’s well-being... Despite my passion for coaching and my passion for Canisius and our women’s basketball program, I believe now is the best time for me to step away from the coaching profession to take care of myself and my family."