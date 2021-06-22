x
Canisius women's basketball coach Scott Hemer stepping down

Hemer is resigning after three seasons with the Griffs for health reasons.
Scott Hemer is resigning after three seasons as Canisius College's women's basketball coach for health reasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After three seasons as the head coach of the Canisius women's basketball team, Scott Hemer announced he is stepping down for "personal health reasons," according to a press release from Canisius College's athletic department.

The release included a statement from Hemer, where he said:

“Going through a year like we all just experienced forced everyone, myself included, to reassess many things. For me, I kept coming back to my personal health and my family’s well-being... Despite my passion for coaching and my passion for Canisius and our women’s basketball program, I believe now is the best time for me to step away from the coaching profession to take care of myself and my family."

The college said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

