Canisius has not been to the NCAA tournament in 23 years and will have to wait at least one more as their season ends in the MAAC semifinals with a 73-59 loss to Monmouth.

The Griffs trailed by nine at halftime but cut the lead to three a couple times in the second half.

Monmouth started really pulling away with an 8-0 run and never looked back.

Takal Molson ended with a team-high 17 points.

Canisius hasn't made the MAAC championship game since 2001.