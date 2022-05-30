Canisius baseball advances to NCAA tournament

The Golden Griffs have punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Griffs are going dancing after Canisius won four straight games in the MAAC conference baseball tournament this week.

Canisius will now take on the University of Miami on Friday in Coral Gables.

The team gathered today at the school for a celebration and the selection show. Big props to the athletic department, they made some history as Canisius is the first team in program and MAAC history to have its baseball and softball programs win a conference tournament title in the same season. The softball team advanced to the Gainesville regional of the NCAA tournament earlier this year.

As exciting as this is, head baseball coach Matt Mazurek knows there is plenty of work to be done. If Canisius makes a run in the tournament coach says they need to keep the focus on themselves.

"We got to worry about ourselves and be the best version of ourselves that we can be, you will get the gusto of the ACC, SEC, you know Pac 12, that will be there but if we think about that, we will get big over ourselves. We have to focus on us and if we execute to the best of our ability we will give ourselves a shot," said coach Mazurek.

Infielder Max Grant says it's a big moment for the program. "It was obviously very exciting, the team wanted to go to a big regional and obviously Miami is a big regional. It is a big stepping stone for us and that is what we wanted to do the day we stepped on campus," said Grant.

Pitcher Matt Duffy says he's excited to be leaving the area and get the opportunity to hit the road for such a major moment in the players lives.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to go anywhere, so to see that we are going way down south kind of where softball went in Gainesville but we are going to Miami is kind of awesome."