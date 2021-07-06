Canadiens sweep Jets

MONTREAL (AP) - Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series. Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen scored in regulation for Montreal, which has won seven straight playoff games since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the opening round. Toffoli also had an assist. Carey Price made 14 saves. Montreal awaits the winner of the Colorado-Vegas series, which is tied 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver. Rookie defenseman Logan Stanley had two goals for Winnipeg