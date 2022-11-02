x
Bulls suffer first MAC loss at Ohio

The UB Bulls fell to 5-4 (4-1 MAC) with a 45-24 loss Tuesday night at Ohio.
Credit: AP
Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder looks to pass against Maryland during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

ATHENS, Ohio — Kurtis Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Sam Wiglusz had 131 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Buffalo 45-24

Rourke threw for three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 24-10 lead. Ohio took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Rourke lofted it into the corner of the end zone to Wiglusz for a 16-yard score. The duo connected again from 5-yards out for Wiglusz’s ninth touchdown catch of the season. All six of Wiglusz’s catches came in the first half. 

Cam Dorsey had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio. The Bobcats defense forced three turnovers, including a strip sack with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cole Snyder was 25 of 49 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Buffalo. 

