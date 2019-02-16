TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite winning back-to-back games, UB had a lot of things to clean up heading into its matchup with Toledo on Friday.

Turnovers have been a problem and the Bulls have had an issue closing out games. That's something head coach Nate Oats was frustrated with after their six-point win at Akron earlier this week.

And once again, they found themselves in a hole early at Toledo. The Rockets took a 13-point lead in the first half.

CJ Massinburg, who was working through a shoulder injury the past few games, only had two points in the first half.

But the Bulls made it a three-point game at halftime. Then Nick Perkins exploded for a game-high 26 points.

Perkins made a couple huge three-pointers in the second half, one that gave the Bulls their largest lead of the game to make it 70-62 in favor of UB with 5:31 to play.

UB won it 88-82 to improve to 22-3 overall and 10-2 in MAC play.