AMHERST, N.Y. — Ohio looks to end streak vs No. 25 Buffalo

Ohio (11-13, 3-9) vs. No. 25 Buffalo (22-3, 10-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Buffalo looks to extend Ohio's conference losing streak to six games. Ohio's last MAC win came against the Ball State Cardinals 78-74 on Jan. 26. Buffalo remains No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Akron and Toledo last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors this year. CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Jason Carter has connected on 31.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Ohio is 5-0 when it holds opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 6-13 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Buffalo is 21-0 when it allows 49.1 percent or less from the field and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is rated seventh in the country by scoring 84.8 points per game this season. Ohio has only averaged 69.3 points per game, which ranks 250th.