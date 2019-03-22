TULSA, Okla. — While the big storyline is Nate Oats facing Bobby Hurley in the first round of the NCAA tournament as UB takes on Arizona State, the players aren't distracted by it.

None of them played for Hurley and the coaching staff is completely different other than Oats so they're focused on winning the Bulls' second ever NCAA tournament game.

And while they're favored in this game, they still have that edge and chip on their shoulder after getting just a six seed in the tournament.

"Yeah they need to I mean shoot we were 31-3 and got a six seed so they better play with a chip on their shoulder. I mean we're happy to have it but obviously if you're 31-3 at another level you're not going to be a six seed," UB head coach Nate Oats said.

The Bulls are tied with Houston for the most wins in the country and won the MAC title. Not to mention they were nationally ranked for most of the year so they're using this to fuel them in this year's big dance.