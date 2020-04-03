AMHERST, N.Y. — The UB Bulls won their final home game of the season Tuesday night at Alumni Arena. Jayvon Graves had 15 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls topped Miami (Ohio) 75-69.

Josh Mballa added 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Buffalo.

Mekhi Lairy and Nike Sibande scored 13 points apiece for Miami. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 10 points.

UB's five seniors went out on a winning note. The Bulls wrap up the regular season Friday night at Bowling Green.

