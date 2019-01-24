AMHERST, N.Y. — By Sarah Tranelli University at Buffalo athletics

Five players scored in double figures as the University at Buffalo women's basketball team defeated Akron 91-72 on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena. With their fifth straight win the Bulls improve to 13-4 on the year, 5-1 in conference play.

Cierra Dillard led all scorers with 25 points, including a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe, to go along with 7 assists, one rebound and one steal. Also in double figures for Buffalo were Theresa Onwuka who had 16 points, 4 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, Brittany Morrison narrowly missed out on a double-double with a career-high 15 points and 9 rebounds, Marissa Hamilton also posted a new career-high with 13 points, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and Summer Hemphill went for her second straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while also adding four assists and a steal on the night.

Tonight marked the first time the Bulls had five players score in double figures since March 19, 2018 against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally Buffalo surpassed the 90-point mark for the third time this season.

"Everyone knows when you come play for me, on any given day you can shine," head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. "We don't really have a go-to player we have a go-to team and the message today was everybody that gets to the mountain top has a story and what will your story be. Every young lady realized that they do have a chance to have a story as well and I think today is a testament that we are a good team, not just one player."

The Bulls started strong opening the game on a 6-0 run. The Zips would claw back to cut the lead to one on the media timeout but UB would close the quarter on a 12-0 run on baskets from Dillard and two three's by Hamilton to take a 27-15 lead through one.

The second quarter was a back and forth affair as the Bulls extended their lead to 18 midway through the quarter but the Zips ended on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 43-34 at the break.

The third quarter started on a bucket from Onwuka and the Bulls would maintain their double-digit lead throughout the quarter. Hanna Hall hit a three to extend the lead to 16 and would hit another triple to extend the lead to 21 following the media timeout. Buffalo maintained a solid double-digit lead throughout the remainder of the quarter to take a 71-55 lead through three quarters of play.

The UB offense remained hot in the fourth as the Bulls started on an 8-0 run, capped by an Onwuka layup to give Buffalo its largest lead of the game, 81-55, with just under seven minutes remaining. The Zips get no closer than 19 as UB secured the victory.

Buffalo outshot Akron both from the field and from beyond the arc, shooting 49.3% FG and 40% 3FG, respectively. The Bulls once again won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Zips 33-23 and scored 29 points off of 18 Akron turnovers.

Up next, the Bulls host Northern Illinois in the Girls Day Out game Saturday, January 26, at 2 p.m

