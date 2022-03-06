Buffalonian, Milwaukee Bucks forward will host basketball camp at Erie County College

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This summer, Milwaukee Bucks forward and Buffalonian Jordan Nwora will host a basketball camp at Erie County College.
On Friday, the City of Buffalo, Delaware North and West Herr Auto Group announced that 150 camp participants will receive a $300 scholarship.
"I'm very happy to come back to this community. It's given me so much. I wouldn't be where I am today without having some of these opportunities myself. Growing up and going to camps in the city, I wouldn't be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks I know that much. Now it's my turns with my platform to give back to the community," Nwora said.
The camp runs from July 5 to July 9.
For more information or to apply for the camp, head to Nwora's foundation website. The brochure is available online, and the deadline to apply is June 30.