Buffalonian, Milwaukee Bucks forward will host basketball camp at Erie County College

On Friday, the City of Buffalo, Delaware North and West Herr Auto Group announced that 150 camp participants will receive a $300 scholarship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This summer, Milwaukee Bucks forward and Buffalonian Jordan Nwora will host a basketball camp at Erie County College.

"I'm very happy to come back to this community. It's given me so much. I wouldn't be where I am today without having some of these opportunities myself. Growing up and going to camps in the city, I wouldn't be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks I know that much. Now it's my turns with my platform to give back to the community," Nwora said. 

The camp runs from July 5 to July 9.

For more information or to apply for the camp, head to Nwora's foundation website. The brochure is available online, and the deadline to apply is June 30.  

