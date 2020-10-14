Buffalo to host NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament first and second round games in 2026

The NCAA announced Thursday that first and second round games in the Men's Basketball tournament will be played at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a few years off, but NCAA March Madness is coming to Buffalo in 2026.

The NCAA announced Thursday that first and second round games in the Men's Basketball tournament will be played at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

This isn't the first time Buffalo has played host to the games. Since 2000, Buffalo has been the backdrop six times NCAA championship tournament games.