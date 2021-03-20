x
Sabres trade goalie Johansson to Colorado for 2021 sixth round pick

The 25-year-old Johansson was 0-5-1 with the Sabres this season.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson (34) stops a shot on goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have traded goalie Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 NHL Draft sixth round pick.

The 25-year-old has already made a career-high six starts this season. The Swedish third round pick in the 2014 draft has been splitting time with Carter Hutton while Linus Ullmark has been out with a lower body injury since late February.

Johansson made his NHL debut on Feb. 4, 2020 against the Avalanche. He has a 1-8-2 overall record in the league with a .888 save percentage.

Ahead of this season, Johansson played the majority of his games with the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, and compiled a 25-11-4 record and a .908 save percentage in his AHL career. He was selected to the league's All-Star game in the 2019-2020 season.

The Sabres signed netminder Michael Houser to a one-year contract on Friday.

Buffalo was set to play Boston on Saturday afternoon, but that game was postponed after five Bruins entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. No Sabres entered protocol on Friday, after the two teams played on Thursday night.

The Sabres next game is Monday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

