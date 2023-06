The Buffalo Sabres selected left wing Zach Benson with their 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have selected left wing Zach Benson with their 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Benson is now joining his former teammate on the the Winnipeg ICE, Matt Savoie in the Sabres organization. He led Winnipeg with 98 points (36+62) in 60 games and is ranked 2nd among all WHL skaters with 6 shorthanded goals.

In the last 10 WHL seasons, the only two under-18 players to have more points than Benson in his 2022-23 season are Connor Bedard and Nolan Patrick.