Sabres reach one year deal with Reinhart

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres have avoided arbitration with forward Sam Reinhart and signed him to a $5.2 million, one-year contract. Reinhart's arbitration hearing was scheduled for Tuesday. He put up 50 points on 22 goals and 28 assists in 69 games during the coronavirus-shortened season. The 2014 second overall draft pick has 255 points in 400 NHL games, all with the Sabres, and has played in all of their games the past three seasons. Buffalo has an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday with goaltender Linus Ullmark and on Nov. 4 with winger Victor Olofsson.