BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said new head coach Ralph Krueger is "not like a traditional coach" and he meant it as a compliment.

"I'm thinking about coaches who get in the locker room and say get ready to go and then we go out on the ice. He's more around the boys and it feels really good," Dahlin said as players reported to training camp on Thursday.

One common thing players said about Krueger is he has really put an emphasis on getting to know the guys on a personal level.

"He's very personable, he wants to know you as a human being. He wants to know about your family, your likes and dislikes away from the rink and I think he cares a lot about everyone," Sabres captain Jack Eichel explained.

Krueger even made an impression on players who were not on the team when they hired him.

"Especially talking to Ralph it felt like he has good ideas, good values you know I think that was something that really got me to sign here," Marcus Johansson said.

The Sabres hired Krueger in May after firing Phil Housley after two seasons as head coach.

Players reported to camp for physicals and testing on Thursday then hit the ice for their first practice on Friday morning.