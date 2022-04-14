Owen Power set to make home debut Thursday vs. St. Louis Blues

Sabres top prospect Owen Power is set to make his home ice debut Thursday night versus the St. Louis Blues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The talk of the Sabres this week has been Owen Power, for obvious reasons. It's not an everyday thing that you get the top prospect of the NHL draft to join and suit up for you this late in the regular season.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki asked Sabres head coach Don Granato Thursday morning on how the conversations have gone regarding Power and the staff heading into his first game at KeyBank Center.

"It's simple, Power is a Buffalo Sabre and now it's about the team," Granato said.

Chojnacki asked, "What have your conversations been like with Owen as he heads into his home debut?"

Granato responded, "Simple, I don't mean telling him simple, he is included in our meetings he is immersed like every other player on the team. We talk pre-scout, we talk to him as if he has been here the whole year.

"He has a great foundation and base under him. I have benefited watching him evolve as a player over the last five years. He can jump in meetings and internalize what we are saying and how we want to play. He is integrated and we are treating him as anyone else."

Granato also said that Power could see more than the scheduled 18-20 minutes he received in his debut win over Toronto on Tuesday night.