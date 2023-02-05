Sabres' Owen Power named finalist for Calder Trophy

Sabres defenseman Owen Power has been named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy presented to the league's top rookie.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres made defenseman Owen Power the top overall pick in the NHL draft in 2021, and thus far he's proven worthy.

Power was recognized across the NHL on Wednesday by being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

Power scored four goals, added 31-assists and was a plus-10 this past season. More impressively, he did so handling a full NHL workload.

NHL.com cites his ice time. He led rookies across the league at 23:48 per game, and was fifth among all NHL players in terms of play at even strength (1,634:47)