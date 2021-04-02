Montour, Rieder added to NHL COVID-19 protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things started going from bad to worse for the Sabres on Wednesday night.
Two more players are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Tobias Rieder join Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall who appeared on the list Tuesday.
That brings the Sabres total to four after a weekend series in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils who are now in the midst of a full blown outbreak. New Jersey's protocol list grew from 14 to 17 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the NHL postponed the Sabres games Tuesday and Thursday against the Islanders on Long Island, and games Saturday and Monday in Boston. The Sabres team facilities are also closed pending further notice.