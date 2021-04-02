Montour, Rieder added to NHL COVID-19 protocol

The Sabres now have a total of four players in protocol after Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall went on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things started going from bad to worse for the Sabres on Wednesday night.

Two more players are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Tobias Rieder join Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall who appeared on the list Tuesday.

That brings the Sabres total to four after a weekend series in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils who are now in the midst of a full blown outbreak. New Jersey's protocol list grew from 14 to 17 from Tuesday to Wednesday.