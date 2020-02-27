DENVER — JT. Compher broke a tie on a wrist shot with 8:06 remaining, Martin Kaut scored his first NHL goal and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche won their fourth straight by beating the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored to help the Avalanche vault into second place in the Central Division. Pavel Francouz was sharp in stopping 31 shots.

Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar scored for the Sabres. They've dropped five straight to Colorado.

